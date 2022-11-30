'It's always scary': medics in Ukraine's 'meat grinder'

As Russian forces poured across Ukraine's borders, Palych knew that pain, suffering and injuries would follow in the ensuing war and his training as a paramedic would be needed.

"I could not sit on the sidelines, so I went to the front as a volunteer," says Palych, the nom de guerre for the 35-year-old medic working near the frontline in the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.

Day after day, he and his team skirt the front, collecting the wounded and rushing them back to the main hospital in Bakhmut just a couple of kilometres away from the line of contact.

"It's always scary," he tells AFP during a recent trip transporting a wounded soldier suffering from a brain injury and a broken leg from Bakhmut to a nearby medical centre in the town of Chasiv Yar.

"You never feel relaxed. Every time we are afraid."