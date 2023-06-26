Wagner chief defends 'protest' as Russia claims return to normal

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin defended his aborted mutiny Monday as a bid to save his mercenary outfit and expose the failures of Russia's military leadership, not to challenge the Kremlin.

The rogue warlord's first audio message since calling off his troops' advance on Moscow was released as Russian officials attempted to present the public with a return to business as usual.

Fighting continued in Ukraine, where Kyiv's forces claimed new victories in their battle to evict Russian troops from the east and south of the country, but in the Russian capital authorities stood down their enhanced security regime.