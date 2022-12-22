US Patriot missiles will not help end Ukraine war: Russia

The United States announced another USD 1.85 billion in military aid for Ukraine, including the Patriot air defence system to help it ward off barrages of Russian missiles.
Zelenskiy said the Patriot system was an important step in creating an air shield.
"This is the only way that we can deprive the terrorist state of its main instrument of terror - the possibility to hit our cities, our energy," Zelenskiy told a White House news conference, standing next to President Joe Biden.
"We would like to get more Patriots ... we are in war," Zelenskiy told reporters at the White House.
Some Republicans have urged an end to aid and an audit to trace how allocated money has been spent.
Russia says it launched its "special military operation" in Ukraine on 24 February to rid it of nationalists and protect Russian-speaking communities. Ukraine and the West describe Russia's actions as an unprovoked war of aggression that has killed .
Russia Must Lose
Congress is on the verge of approving an additional USD 44.9 billion in emergency military and economic assistance, on top of some USD 50 billion already sent to Ukraine this year as Europe's biggest land conflict since World War Two drags on.
White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Washington was seeing no sign that Russian President Vladimir Putin was willing to engage in peacemaking.
Zelenskiy's aide, Mykhailo Podolyak, said the United States had "finally pinpointed the baseline" in the conflict.
"1. Russia must lose. 2. No 'territory in exchange for pseudo/world' compromises. 3. Ukraine will receive all necessary military aid. As much as possible. 4. No one cares about Russia's 'talk to us' hysteria...," he wrote on Twitter.
Ukraine has come under repeated Russian strikes targeting its energy infrastructure in recent weeks, leaving millions without power or running water in the dead of winter.
Zelenskiy congratulated electrical workers for working round the clock, trying to keep the lights on as they marked Power Engineers' Day on Thursday, a day after the Winter Solstice, the shortest day of the year.
"Even if the enemy can temporarily leave us without light, it will still never succeed in leaving us without the desire to make things right, to mend and restore to normal," he said on Telegram. "...Together we will overcome any darkness."
Serhiy Popko, the Kyiv city military administration chief, said the main problem was not power generation, but delivering electricity to households.