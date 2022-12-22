US Patriot missiles will not help end Ukraine war: Russia

Russia has said supplies of the US Patriot missile systems to Ukraine, announced during Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy's visit to Washington, would not help settle the conflict or prevent Russia from achieving its goals.

In a call with reporters on Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that there had been no signs of readiness for peace talks during Zelenskiy's visit, proving that the United States was fighting a proxy war with Russia "to the last Ukrainian".

Zelenskiy told the US Congress on Wednesday that aid to his country was an investment in democracy as he invoked battles against the Nazis in World War Two to press for more assistance in the war against Russia.

Zelenskiy's comments came as Republicans - some of whom have voiced increasing scepticism about sending so much aid to Ukraine - are set to take control of the US House of Representatives from Democrats on 3 January.