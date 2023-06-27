Putin accuses West of wanting Russians 'to kill each other' in mutiny

Russian president Vladimir Putin on Monday accused Ukraine and its Western allies of wanting Russians to "kill each other" during a revolt by mercenaries of the Wagner group, which stunned the country with an aborted march on Moscow over the weekend.

In his first address to the nation since the rebels pulled back, Putin said he had issued orders to avoid bloodshed and granted amnesty to the Wagner fighters whose mutiny served up the greatest challenge yet to his two-decade rule.

"From the start of the events, on my orders steps were taken to avoid large-scale bloodshed," Putin said in a televised address, thanking Russians for their "patriotism".

"It was precisely this fratricide that Russia's enemies wanted: both the neo-Nazis in Kyiv and their Western patrons, and all sorts of national traitors. They wanted Russian soldiers to kill each other," Putin said.

Putin also thanked his security officials for their work during the armed rebellion in a meeting that included defence minister Sergei Shoigu, a main target of the mutiny.

"Civilian solidarity showed that any blackmail, any attempts to organise internal turmoil, is doomed to fail," Putin said.