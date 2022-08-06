Putin, Erdogan agree to boost economic, energy cooperation: Kremlin

“Despite the current regional and global challenges, the leaders reaffirmed their common will to further develop Russian-Turkish relations,” the Kremlin said in a statement following the four-hour talks in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi.

Putin and Erdogan agreed to ramp up trade and boost economic and energy cooperation with a focus on transport, agriculture, tourism, and construction.

The statement said the two leaders agreed “to meet the expectations of the opposite side in the spheres of economy and energy”.

Russian deputy prime minister Alexander Novak, speaking in televised remarks, called the agreements “very important”, with ties aiming to reach “a new level of development” across “virtually all sectors”.