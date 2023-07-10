Ukraine says it captured key heights around Bakhmut

Kyiv said on Monday that Ukrainian troops had captured key heights around the eastern city of Bakhmut, as the Western-backed country pushes ahead with its counteroffensive.

Deputy Defence Minister Ganna Malyar said that Kyiv's troops had over the past few days established fire control over "entrances, exits and movement of the enemy around the city".

"During the process of advancing, our troops took control of key commanding heights around Bakhmut," Malyar said on Telegram.