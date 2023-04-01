IMF approves USD 15.6 bn Ukraine loan package

The International Monetary Fund has approved a USD 15.6 billion support package for Ukraine to assist with the conflict-hit country's economic recovery, the fund said in a statement Friday.

Russia's invasion has devastated Ukraine's economy, causing activity to contract by around 30 percent last year, destroying much of its capital stock and spreading poverty, according to the IMF.

The outbreak of war has rippled through the global economy, fueling global inflation through rising wheat and oil prices.