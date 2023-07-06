Russian missile strike hits apartment block in Ukraine’s Lviv: officials

A Russian missile hit an apartment building in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, officials said on Thursday, leaving at least eight wounded hundreds of kilometres from the frontlines.

Russia has launched waves of drone and missile strikes across Ukraine since the February 2022 invasion.

But the Lviv region—hundreds of kilometres from the frontlines—has been largely peaceful.

A Russian missile made a “direct hit to a residential building” in the city of Lviv, governor Maksym Kozytski said in a video posted to Telegram.