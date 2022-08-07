More Ukraine grain sets sail as new strike hits nuclear site

Four more ships loaded with grain set off from Ukrainian ports on Sunday, as Moscow and Kyiv blamed each other for a new strike at a Russian-occupied nuclear plant.

"The second convoy of Ukrainian supplies has just left... three from Chornomorsk and one from Odessa," Kyiv's infrastructure ministry wrote on Telegram.

It said the Mustafa Necati, the Star Helena, the Glory and the Riva Wind were carrying "around 170,000 tonnes of agriculture-related merchandise."

Meanwhile, Moscow and Kyiv traded accusations over who bombed the Zaporizhzhia nuclear site in southern Ukraine, Europe's largest atomic power complex which has been under Russian control since the early days of the 24 February invasion.