Ex-finance minister Sunak's lead narrows

British former finance minister Rishi Sunak held on to his lead on Tuesday among Conservative lawmakers in the race to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister, but his two remaining rivals were closing the gap, leaving the race wide open.

In a vote among Conservative Party members of parliament, Kemi Badenoch, a former equalities minister, was knocked out, leaving Sunak, foreign secretary Liz Truss and Penny Mordaunt, a junior trade minister, as the remaining candidates.

Lawmakers will eliminate one more before the governing party's 200,000 members choose their new leader, who will automatically become prime minister.

Unlike in 2019, when Johnson was a clear favourite going into the contest, the result is more difficult to forecast, with polls of party members suggesting Sunak would lose to whoever is chosen to face him.