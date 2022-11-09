Ukraine promises not to give up ‘a single centimetre’ to Russia in east

Fierce Fighting In Southern Town

A Russian-installed mayor in the town of Snihurivka east of the southern city of Mykolaiv was cited by Russia’s RIA news agency as saying on Tuesday that residents had seen tanks and that fierce fighting was going on.

“They got into (radio) contact during the day and said there were tanks moving around and, according to their information, heavy fighting on the edge of the town,” the mayor Yuri Barabashov said. “People saw this equipment moving through the streets in the town centre,” he told RIA.

Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Russian-installed administration in Kherson region, said Ukrainian forces had tried to advance on three fronts, including Snihurivka, according to his Telegram messaging app account.

Vitaly Kim, the Ukrainian governor of Mykolaiv region, strongly suggested that Ukrainian forces had already evicted Russian forces from the area. He quoted what appeared to be a conversation between Russian servicemen.

“The Russian troops are complaining that they have already been thrown out of there,” a statement on Kim’s Telegram channel said.

Reuters was not able to verify the battlefield reports.

There was no official word on the situation in the town from military officials in either Ukraine or Russia.