German public sector pauses strikes for now in wage dispute

German public sector employers have launched arbitration proceedings after inconclusive talks in the dispute with unions over pay, effectively suspending strikes that have hit the transport sector until after the busy Easter holiday period.

A third round of negotiations with unions Verdi and dbb followed strike action on Monday that brought railways and airports to a near-halt in Europe's largest economy. It was the country's largest walkout in over three decades, according to Verdi.

The negotiations, in which unions are seeking a 10.5 per cent pay raise for around 2.5 million workers, ended late on Wednesday without result, both sides said, prompting public sector employers to announce that they would launch arbitration.