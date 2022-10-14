Defiant Putin says Russia 'doing everything right' in Ukraine

"What is happening today is not pleasant. But all the same, (if Russia hadn't attacked on February) we would have been in the same situation, only the conditions would have been worse for us," Putin told reporters after a summit in the capital of Kazakhstan.

"So we're doing everything right," he insisted.

Nearly eight months into Moscow's war, Ukraine's emboldened military, which is clawing back territory in the east as well as in the south, was celebrating Defender's Day. Meanwhile a United Nations envoy alleged Russian forces were using rape as a weapon.

Putin described the explosion on the Crimea bridge on Saturday as a "terrorist" act and in retaliation battered Ukraine for two days with missiles that hit energy facilities and caused blackouts and disruption to water supplies.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, he said that "for now" he saw no need to continue the massive salvo of missiles that hit cities across Ukraine, several far from the front line, and left at least 20 civilians dead. He explained the Russian military had other objectives.