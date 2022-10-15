India, China supported peaceful dialogue in Ukraine: Putin

It is pertinent to mention that PM Modi's advised Putin that "today's era is not of war" during a meeting that occurred on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Samarkand in September.

PM Modi also called for early cessation of hostilities at a bilateral meeting with Putin. PM Modi's statement grabbed the attention of leading international media organisations.

He also emphasized the need to find ways to address the problems of food, fuel security, and fertilizers.

"Today's era isn't of war and I have spoken to you about it on the call. Today we'll get the opportunity to talk about how can we progress on the path of peace. India-Russia has stayed together with each other for several decades," the Prime Minister said.