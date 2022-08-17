Echoes of dire 1970s in today's Britain

Heath and his Labour opponent Harold Wilson were moulded by war and mass unemployment -- which gave them a historical perspective on crises even if they struggled with new threats to Britain's economy.

"I think our problem now is a lack of knowledge. We don't have anybody around in politics who can remember what it was like with inflation - certainly not in office," Turner said. Britain's next prime minister will be in their 40s.

Johnson has overseen billions of pounds of support to help with soaring energy bills, but, even as prices keep rising, he says any future measures are for his successor, due to be named on Sept. 5, to decide.

Consumer price inflation peaked in 1975 at 24.5 per cent and it was not until the 1990s that it fell sustainably into low single-digits.

The Bank of England expects sees inflation exceeding 13 per cent this October, which would be the highest rate in 42 years. It said earlier in August that inflation would take around two years to return close to its 2 per cent target.

Turner said the resulting decline in living standards now under way harked back to the 1970s.

"It's a kind of grinding down. And at some point people do lose their patience," he said.

The issue of Europe represents another difference with the mid-1970s. Whereas Heath pinned hopes for an economic renaissance on membership of the European Economic Community, Johnson's flagship policy was to leave its successor, the European Union.

Official data shows Brexit has yet to yield the promised boost in trade and investment and divergence from EU rules is still only just under way in many areas.