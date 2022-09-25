Moscow pledges 'full protection' to any areas annexed by Russia

The Russian annexations raise the risk of a direct military confrontation between Russia and the NATO military alliance as Western arms are being used by Ukrainian troops.

British Prime Minister Liz Truss said Britain and its allies should not heed threats from Russian President Vladimir Putin who had made what she called a strategic mistake.

"I think he didn't anticipate the strength of reaction from the free world," she told CNN.

"We should not be listening to his sabre-rattling and his bogus threats. Instead, what we need to do is continue to put sanctions on Russia and continue to support the Ukrainians," Truss said in the interview broadcast on Sunday.

Ukraine and its allies have dismissed the referendums as a sham designed to justify an escalation of the war and a mobilisation drive by Moscow after recent battlefield losses.

Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first military mobilisation since World War Two. The move triggered protests across Russia and sent many men of military age fleeing.