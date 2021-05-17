Aid ship rescues over 300 people in Mediterranean

The aid ship Sea-Eye 4 has rescued about 330 migrants attempting to make the perilous journey across the Mediterranean in the past few days, the private vessel's German operator announced on Monday.

The latest rescue operation conducted overnight brought 99 people on board, most of whom said they are from Syria, dpa news agency quoted Sea-Eye as saying on Twitter.

The crew was now nearing "the limit" of their capacities to care for the rescuees, Sea-Eye wrote.

The Sea-Eye 4 set out last last week and has been picking up migrants travelling on boats unfit for the high seas.

Among the people brought aboard the vessel at the weekend were children, an eight-month-old baby and a pregnant woman, the group said.

The ship, refitted in the northern German port city of Rostock and belonging to the association founded in Regensburg, Bavaria, in 2015, had started its mission to rescue distressed migrants in the central Mediterranean Sea at the beginning of the month.