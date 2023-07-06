Biden tells Swedish PM ‘looking forward’ to NATO bid’s approval

US President Joe Biden told Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Wednesday that he is “looking forward” to Sweden’s stalled NATO membership bid winning final approval, as the Western alliance prepares for next week’s summit.

Speaking in the Oval Office, Biden said he wanted to reiterate that he “fully, fully supports Sweden’s membership in NATO.”

“The bottom line is simple: Sweden is going to make our alliance stronger,” Biden said, adding he was “anxiously looking forward” to the bid being ratified.

Kristersson thanked the US president for his leadership in maintaining “transatlantic unity” during the upheaval sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He also praised Biden’s “strong support” for Sweden’s NATO bid, which is being held up by Turkey and Hungary.

“We also do think that we have things to contribute” for NATO security, the prime minister added.