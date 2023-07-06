UN observers urge access to Ukraine nuclear plant

UN observers appealed on Wednesday for greater access to Europe’s largest nuclear plant, after Moscow and Kyiv traded accusations over a possible “catastrophic” act of sabotage at the Russian-controlled facility in Ukraine.

Kyiv and Moscow have accused each other of planning “provocations” at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine, raising alarm over risks of a radioactive disaster.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Wednesday called for additional access to the plant to “confirm the absence of mines or explosives at the site”.

“With military tension and activities increasing in the region where this major nuclear power plant is located, our experts must be able to verify the facts on the ground,” IAEA head Rafael Grossi said in a statement.