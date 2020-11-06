Austria closes mosque frequented by Vienna attacker

Austria has closed a mosque and an Islamic association frequented by a man who shot four people dead in a rampage through Vienna on Monday, integration minister Susanne Raab told a news conference on Friday.

She said the two sites had contributed to the attacker's radicalisation.

Interior Ministry officials said on Thursday said all 15 people arrested in connection with the deadly rampage in Vienna on Monday are part of the radical Islamist scene and just under half have criminal convictions, some for terrorism offences.