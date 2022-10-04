Chechnya's Kadyrov says sending teenage sons to Ukraine front

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, an ally of president Vladimir Putin, said Monday he was sending three of his teenage sons -- aged 14, 15 and 16 -- to the Ukraine front.

"It's time to prove themselves in a real fight, I can only welcome this desire," Kadyrov wrote on Telegram, posting a video of the young boys firing missiles in a shooting range.

"Soon they will go to the front line and will be on the most difficult sections of the contact line."

He said Akhmat (16), Eli (15) and Adam (14) have been trained for combat "almost from their youngest years" and insisted he was "not joking."