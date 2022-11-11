Ukraine claims gains, Russia says exiting Kherson

Kyiv forces have recaptured over 40 towns and villages in southern Ukraine, President Zelensky said Thursday, as Moscow signaled its army had begun retreating from the strategic city of Kherson.

The United States meanwhile announced a new $400 million security assistance package for Kyiv, which will include defense systems and surface-to-air missiles as Ukraine is reeling from massive recent Russian airstrikes targeting key infrastructure.

“Today we have good news from the south,” Zelensky said in his daily address to the nation. “The number of Ukrainian flags returning to their rightful place as part of the ongoing defense operation is already dozens.”

Zelensky said 41 settlements have been “liberated” from Russian occupation.