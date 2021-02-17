Bangladesh-born UK man in mandatory hotel quarantine slams ‘big mess’

Mohammed Mostafa was flying back to London after visiting family in Bangladesh when he found himself forced to spend 10 days in a quarantine hotel -- at his own expense.

“It was absolutely shocking and I felt quite intimidated as well,” said the 42-year-old, who works in sales and marketing.

The new policy requires all UK citizens and permanent residents entering England from 33 “red list” countries to book in at an approved hotel, at a cost of £1,750 ($2,435, 2,010 euros) per stay.

The countries affected include all South American nations, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates.

From his room in the Holiday Inn hotel near Heathrow Airport, Mostafa told AFP he only spent a few hours in a “red zone” country, while changing planes in Dubai.