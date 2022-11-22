War crimes allegations mount as winter threatens Ukrainians

Russians have murdered, tortured and kidnapped Ukrainians in a systematic pattern that could implicate top officials in war crimes, a senior US official said Monday as Kyiv said it had discovered four Russian torture sites in newly-liberated Kherson.

Moscow, in turn, accused Ukrainian forces of summarily killing a number or prisoners of war after a video of POW bodies surfaced.

Also Monday, the World Health Organization said Russia’s missile attacks on Ukraine’s power grid had left millions of lives at risk as the winter descended with frigid temperatures.

The damage is having “knock-out effects” on Ukraine’s health system, WHO regional director for Europe Hans Kluge told reporters.

“This winter will be about survival,” he warned, saying it would be “life-threatening for millions of people in Ukraine”.