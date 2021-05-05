Belgian landowner accidentally occupies France

A Belgian landowner risked triggering an international incident by moving an old stone boundary marker that has denoted his country’s border with France since the 1820 Treaty of Kortrijk.

According to the mayor of the Belgian town of Erquelines, David Lavaux, the bold proprietor had underestimated the implications of pushing the historic marker back two metres and 20 centimetres (seven feet).

“Obviously, that increased the size of his property,” the bourgmestre told AFP. “What he didn’t realise was that the border had been precisely geo-located in 2019, so it was easy to prove that it had been moved.”

The discreet landgrab was spotted around a month ago by members of an association of history enthusiasts from the French side of the border.