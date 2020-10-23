Belgium further tightens COVID measures to avoid lockdown

Belgium, one of Europe’s hardest hit countries by the coronavirus, further tightened restrictions on social contacts on Friday, banning fans from sports matches, limiting the number of people in cultural spaces and closing theme parks.

Belgium, which has already closed cafes, bars and restaurants and imposed a night curfew, has Europe’s second highest infection rate per capita after the Czech Republic. New infections hit a peak of 10,500 on Thursday.

But the country has so far resisted calls from medical experts for a second lockdown, following the period of confinement in March, to prevent more economic pain.