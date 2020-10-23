Belgium further tightens COVID measures to avoid lockdown

Reuters
Brussels
Members of the medical personnel treat a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the CHR Centre Hospitalier Regional de la Citadelle hospital, in Liege, Belgium on 20 October 2020
Members of the medical personnel treat a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the CHR Centre Hospitalier Regional de la Citadelle hospital, in Liege, Belgium on 20 October 2020Reuters

Belgium, one of Europe’s hardest hit countries by the coronavirus, further tightened restrictions on social contacts on Friday, banning fans from sports matches, limiting the number of people in cultural spaces and closing theme parks.

Belgium, which has already closed cafes, bars and restaurants and imposed a night curfew, has Europe’s second highest infection rate per capita after the Czech Republic. New infections hit a peak of 10,500 on Thursday.

But the country has so far resisted calls from medical experts for a second lockdown, following the period of confinement in March, to prevent more economic pain.

Advertisement

The restrictions, which also include stricter social distancing, efforts to avoid crowding on public transport and a maximum of 200 people in theatres, concert halls and cinemas, run until 19 November.

“We are pressing the pause button .... we have a single objective, which is to limit contacts that are not strictly necessary,” Belgium prime minister Alexander de Croo told a news conference. “There’s no law that can stop the virus, the only ones who can stop it are us ... all together,” he said.

Advertisement

The nation of 11 million people had 1,013 new COVID-19 infections per 100,000 residents over the past week, according to official figures, and has lost 10,588 people to the disease, among the world’s highest per capita fatality rates.

More News

COVID-19 circulating more quickly than in spring: French epidemiologist

Empty streets are seen in Montmartre few minutes before the late-night curfew due to restrictions against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Paris, France, on 22 October 2020

Italy mafias eye virus-weak businesses

A seagull is seen in Grand Canal, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Venice, Italy on 9 July 2020

Germany reports record new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

A graffiti showing a nurse with a protective mask and a Superman shirt is sprayed on a wall with the slogan "for the real heroes", as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Hamm, Germany.

UK-EU Brexit talks restart with just weeks to seal deal

British prime minister Boris Johnson arrives for a meeting with EU Commission president, on 16 September 2019 in Luxembourg Six weeks before he is due to lead Britain out of the European Union, prime minister Boris Johnson meets European commission president, insisting that a Brexit deal is possible. Downing Street has confidently billed the Luxembourg visit as part of efforts to negotiate an orderly divorce from the union before an 17 October EU summit. Photo: AFP