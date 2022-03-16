Biden to detail $800m in aid after Zelenskiy appeal for military support

US president Joe Biden will announce an additional $800 million in security assistance to Ukraine on Wednesday, after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy made an urgent appeal to the US Congress for military help to fend off a Russian invasion.

The funding will come from a massive spending bill Biden signed into law that includes $13.6 billion in new aid to Ukraine. The new funding will provide additional humanitarian, security and economic assistance, and roughly, half of the aid package will be used to deploy troops to the region and send defense equipment to Ukraine.