Biden warns ‘dictator’ Putin, oligarchs as Russia bombards Ukraine

President Joe Biden branded Vladimir Putin a “dictator” Tuesday and warned Russia’s billionaires that he was coming after their yachts and private jets, as Russian air strikes pummeled Ukraine in a bid to crush the US ally’s resistance.

Despite sanctions and warnings of a humanitarian crisis, Moscow launched a fresh assault on a residential block in Ukraine’s second city of Kharkiv as the US leader sought to steel the American public’s resolve for the turmoil ahead.

“A Russian dictator, invading a foreign country, has costs around the world,” Biden told lawmakers in his annual State of the Union address, promising “robust action to make sure the pain of our sanctions is targeted at Russia’s economy.”