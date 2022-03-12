Biden warns Russia on chemical weapons, vows no WWIII

US President Joe Biden on Friday vowed that Russia would pay a "severe price" if it used chemical weapons in Ukraine, while also pledging to avoid provoking Moscow into "World War III."

Biden reacted after Russia accused Ukraine and the United States of developing biological and chemical weapons -- in what Western nations says is a ruse to lay the ground for Moscow's own possible use of them in the conflict.

"I'm not going to speak about the intelligence, but Russia would play a severe price if they used chemicals," Biden said as he announced a raft of new sanctions against Moscow.

At the request of Russia, the UN Security Council is holding an emergency meeting Friday on the alleged manufacture of biological weapons in Ukraine.