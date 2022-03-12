Biden warns Russia on chemical weapons, vows no WWIII

Biden also moved Friday to end normal trade relations with Russia, further racheting up pressure on President Vladimir Putin after the bloody invasion of Ukraine.
The United States, like other Western nations, is sending millions of dollars of weapons such anti-aircraft and anti-tank missiles to Ukraine, as well as sharing intelligence.
But Biden again underlined that US forces would not fight in Ukraine, despite the desperate pleas of many Ukrainians.
"We will not fight a war against Russia in Ukraine. Direct confrontation between NATO and Russia is World War III -- something we must strive to prevent," Biden said.
In 2018, Moscow accused the United States of secretly conducting biological weapons experiments in a laboratory in Georgia, another former Soviet republic that, like Ukraine, has ambitions to join NATO and the European Union.