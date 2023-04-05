UN demands access to Ukrainian children deported to Russia

Tuesday’s resolution, which also prolonged for another year a high-level investigation into violations committed in the context of the war in Ukraine, demanded that Russia provide access to all those transferred.

It said Moscow should grant “staff of established international human rights and humanitarian mechanisms unhindered, immediate, sustained and safe access” to those transferred.

And it called for “reliable and comprehensive information about the number and the whereabouts of these civilians, and ensure their dignified treatment and their safe return”.

The text also called for “unhindered, immediate and sustained access” to be granted to all prisoners of war and anyone “unlawfully detained”.

The high-level Commission of Inquiry (COI), established by the council a year ago to investigate abuses since Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, concluded in its first report last month that the forced transfers of Ukrainian children amounted to a war crime.