Britain tightens online campaigning rules amid fears of interference in polls

Britain plans to tighten rules around online campaigning to make political parties and campaigners state more clearly who they are, the government said on Wednesday, seeking to allay fears about interference in its democracy.

The security of Britain's electoral system has been questioned by lawmakers who say outdated rules, last updated nearly 20 years ago, have left loopholes which allow disinformation to flourish and could let other countries influence results.

The government has acknowledged a need for updated laws to defend the democratic process from foreign influence. In July ministers accused "Russian actors" of seeking to interfere in the 2019 election.