Civilians flee eastern Ukraine after deadly railway station attack

Evacuations resumed on Saturday from Kramatorsk, in eastern Ukraine, where a missile strike killed 52 people at a railway station, as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson became the latest Western leader to visit Kyiv.

Hailing the country’s response to the Russian invasion, Johnson offered Ukraine armoured vehicles and anti-ship missiles to help ensure, he said, that the country will “never be invaded again”.

Because of the “invincible heroism and courage” of President Volodymyr Zelensky and the Ukrainian people, Russia’s “monstrous aims are being thwarted,” he said.

A video released by Zelensky’s office showed him and Johnson walking through largely empty city streets to Kyiv’s historic Maidan Square, as snipers kept watch.