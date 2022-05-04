Civilians reach safety as Russia renews assault on Mariupol plant

“Without a doubt, we will continue doing everything we can to get all our people out of Mariupol, out of Azovstal,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address.

“It’s hard, but we need everyone, everyone who remains there—civilian and military.”

Another 58 people joined their convoy to Zaporizhzhia from the city of Mangush, outside Mariupol, said Osnat Lubrani, the UN’s Humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine.

She warned there “may be more civilians who remain trapped” in Azovstal, saying the UN was ready to return to bring them to safety.

But Russian forces on Tuesday resumed attacks on the steel plant, where the Ukrainian fighters are making their last stand in Mariupol after almost constant bombardment since Moscow’s invasion on 24 February.

It was one of a series of assaults Tuesday across Ukraine, where authorities said 21 civilians were killed in the eastern Donetsk region.