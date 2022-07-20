Sunak or Truss to be Britain's next PM

Conservative rivals Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, offering competing visions for Britain's response to multiple crises, will duel in the coming weeks to become the next prime minister after the party's lawmakers held a last vote Wednesday.

Former finance minister Sunak, running on a centrist platform of fiscal rectitude allied with "green levies" to fight climate change, again headed the field with 137 votes in the fifth and final elimination ballot.