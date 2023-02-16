'Existential war': Putin steels Russia for long conflict

When Russia introduced patriotism classes in primary and secondary schools last September, Tatyana Chervenko decided she was not going to peddle Kremlin "propaganda" to her eighth-grade students in Moscow.

The 49-year-old used some of the classes to teach maths instead and ignored talking points pushed by the Kremlin about the conflict raging in Ukraine.

Chervenko was motivated by her concern that authorities were using Soviet-style tools to foster patriotism and militarise society -- just weeks before the Kremlin announced the first army call-up since World War II.

Her act of protest did not go unnoticed.