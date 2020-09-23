Divided Europe challenged to overhaul defunct migration policies

The European Union’s executive launched a contentious plan on Wednesday for overhauling broken migration rules to resolve years of bitterness and provide a better welcome for refugees fleeing the Middle East and Africa.

The most sensitive element would de facto oblige each state to host some refugees - something eastern nations Poland and Hungary are dead against - under “mandatory solidarity”.

A country would receive 10,000 euros ($11,750) from the bloc’s budget per adult taken in.