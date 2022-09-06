Truss formally appointed as Britain's PM

Queen Elizabeth appointed Liz Truss as British prime minister on Tuesday, tasked with steering the country through a looming recession and energy crisis that threatens the futures of millions of households and businesses.

Truss, the fourth Conservative prime minister in six years, flew to the royal familiy's Scottish home to be asked by the 96-year-old monarch to form a government. She replaces Boris Johnson, who was forced to quit after three tumultuous years in power.

"The Queen received in Audience The Right Honourable Elizabeth Truss MP today and requested her to form a new Administration," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

"Ms Truss accepted Her Majesty's offer and kissed hands upon her appointment as Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury."

Truss will confront one of the most daunting lists of problems of any post-war leader in Britain as inflation hits double digits, the cost of energy soars and the Bank of England warns of a lengthy recession by the end of this year.