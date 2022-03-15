Dollar falls as lower oil prices, Ukraine talks boost euro, pound

The euro <EUR=EBS> and British pound <GBP=D3> each gained about 0.5 per cent on the greenback, which also lost 0.2 per cent against the Japanese yen.

Brent crude futures <LCOc1> dropped as much as 8 per cent after concerns over supply were eased by ongoing Ukraine ceasefire talks and as rising Covid-19 cases in China suggested slower economic growth and less demand for oil.

The European economy and the single currency are especially sensitive to the war and to the price of oil.