'Don't panic': Germany, Ukraine push back against US warnings

Germany's foreign minister warned Saturday against trying to guess or assume Russia's decisions on Ukraine, toning down the rhetoric after Washington's fierce warnings of an imminent invasion.

"We do not know yet if an attack has been decided on," Annalena Baerbock said on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, adding that the "threat against Ukraine is very real".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, attending the same conference, also pushed back against Washington's dire predictions.

"We do not think that we need to panic," Zelensky told the audience of top-level officials and security experts from around the world.