Dozens of Ukrainians found in grave near Kyiv as battle looms in east

A grave with dozens of civilians has been found in Buzova village near Kyiv, a Ukrainian official said, the latest reported mass grave to be discovered after Russian forces withdrew from areas north of the capital to focus their assault on the east.

Taras Didych, head of the Dmytrivka community that includes Buzova, said the bodies were found in a ditch near a petrol station. He said the number of dead had yet to be confirmed.

“Now we are returning to life but during the occupation we had our ‘hotspots’, many civilians died,” Didych told Ukrainian television late on Saturday.

Reuters was not immediately able to confirm the report.