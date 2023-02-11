In eastern Ukraine, snipers watch and wait

"I'm not afraid of Russians," says "Voron", a sniper with the State Border Guard of Ukraine in the eastern Donbas region.

"But don't tell my mum I'm here," he adds, laughing.

The 29-year-old soldier's mother probably guessed, as her son has been in the military for 12 years -- and that he has wanted to be a sniper since childhood.

In action films, snipers are typically portrayed as ruthless, silent lone wolves, lying in wait to pick off prey with clinical efficiency.