Ukraine to start talks with US on security guarantees -senior official

Ukraine is to start consultations with the United States this week on providing security guarantees for Kyiv pending the completion of the process of joining NATO, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s chief of staff said on Sunday.

Andriy Yermak, writing on the Telegram messaging app, also said officials from a number of countries were preparing to meet in Saudi Arabia to discuss Zelenskiy’s peace plan for Ukraine, based on the departure of all Russian troops.

Yermak did not say when the next meeting would take place but said the plan would be discussed in three phases, leading up to a meeting of heads of state and government.