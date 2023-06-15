UN nuclear chief says situation 'serious' at Ukraine plant

"On the one hand, we can see that the situation is serious, the consequences (of the dam's destruction) are there, and they are real," said Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

"At the same time, there are measures that are being taken to stabilise the situation."

AFP saw Grossi arrive at the plant in a white jeep with the IAEA blue flag attached to it. His car was followed by armoured vehicles.

He described the trip as "extremely difficult" but "important."

"Until a few hours ago I was not sure whether I would be able to come here and visit the plant," Grossi said.

"Of course, this is a result of increased tension in the area."