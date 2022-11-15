Zelensky visits Kherson after Russian retreat

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday said Ukraine’s recapture of Kherson marked “the beginning of the end of the war” during a surprise visit to the newly liberated city.

But the city’s “critical infrastructure” was destroyed while under the control of Russian troops, he said, leaving the population with no electricity, communications or internet.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg cautioned that Ukraine was facing difficult months ahead and said that Russia’s military capability should not be underestimated.

And US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping—a key ally of Vladimir Putin—agreed in talks Monday that nuclear weapons should never be used, including in Ukraine.