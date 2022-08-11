Ukraine accuses Russia of using nuclear plant for deadly rocket attack

Ukraine accused Russia of firing rockets from around a captured nuclear power plant, killing at least 13 people and wounding 10, in the knowledge it would be risky for Ukraine to return fire.

The town Ukraine says Russia targeted - Marhanets - is one Moscow says its foes have used in the past to shell Russian soldiers at the Zaporizhzhia plant, which they seized in March.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday said Ukrainian forces would respond to the shelling of Marhanets. Ukraine’s military said Russia also bombarded several other areas in the Zaporizhzhia region including the coal-mining town of Vuhledar.

The mayor of Nikopol, a Ukrainian-held town near Marhanets across the Dnipro River from the nuclear plant, said on Telegram that Russian shelling had hit a community nearby almost nightly for the past week.

Calling on foreign allies to send more powerful weapons, Zelenskiy said in a late-night video address that Kyiv “will not leave today’s Russian shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region unanswered.”