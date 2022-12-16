Russia fires scores of missiles on Ukraine

Russia fired more than 70 missiles at Ukraine on Friday in one of its biggest attacks since the start of the war, knocking out power in the second biggest city and forcing Kyiv to bring in emergency blackouts nationwide, Ukrainian officials said.

Two people were killed when an apartment block was hit in central Kryvyi Rih and another died in shelling in Kherson in the south, they said. Russian-installed officials in occupied eastern Ukraine said 12 people had died in Ukrainian shelling.

Kyiv warned late on Thursday that Moscow planned a new all-out offensive early next year, around a year after its 24 February invasion, which has destroyed huge areas of Ukraine but brought little of it under Moscow's control.

Russia has rained missiles on Ukrainian energy infrastructure almost weekly since early October after several battlefield defeats, but Friday's attack seemed to have caused more damage than many others, with snow and ice now widespread.