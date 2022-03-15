Elon Musk challenges Putin to fight, with Ukraine as the prize

"If Putin could so easily humiliate the west, then he would accept the challenge. But he will not," he added.

There was no immediate reaction from the Kremlin, but Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov posted a mocking response on Telegram, saying: "Elon Musk: I wouldn't advise you to test your strength against Putin."

"Your weight categories are too different," said Kadyrov.

The South African-born Musk, 50, had already offered his support for Kyiv, tweeting "Hold strong Ukraine" this month while also offering "my sympathies to the great people of Russia, who do not want this" war.