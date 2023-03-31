Russia adopts new anti-West global strategy

President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed off on a new Russian foreign policy strategy aimed at curtailing Western "dominance" and identifying China and India as key partners for the future.

The new document cements the deep Cold War-style rupture between Russia and the West over Moscow's offensive in Ukraine.

"The Russian Federation intends to give priority to the elimination of vestiges of the dominance of the United States and other unfriendly countries in world politics," the strategy document said.

The term "unfriendly countries" is used by Russia to refer to those countries, particularly in Europe and North America, that have condemned Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine and adopted sanctions.

The 42-page document, which was published on the Kremlin's website, said that Russia would aim to "create the conditions for any state to reject neo-colonialist and hegemonic aims".