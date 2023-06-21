UK hosts international allies for Ukraine reconstruction

According to Downing Street, Sunak wants to underscore the West’s commitment to supporting Ukraine now and for the long haul.

“We will maintain our support for Ukraine’s defence and for the counter-offensive, and we’ll stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes as they continue to win this war,” he will tell delegates on Wednesday.

But as well as government support from around the world, he wants to galvanise more private-sector backing to help in the reconstruction.

On Tuesday night, Sunak announced that the UK would back Ukraine to the tune of $3 billion so it could unlock vital World Bank loans to help bolster its public services, including schools and hospitals.

The guarantee will run over the next three years, he said. He also announced an extra £240 million ($306 million) in development aid funding for humanitarian projects.

France is expected to announce funding to help rebuild “critical civilian infrastructure”, according to a diplomatic source.

“Reconstruction in itself brings a guarantee of security,” the source added, insisting that the aim was to “make Russia know that this support will last”.