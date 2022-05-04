EU chief proposes gradual Russian oil import ban

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday said the EU would impose a gradual Russian oil ban, as Brussels unveiled new sanctions to punish Russia for invading Ukraine.

“We will make sure that we phase out Russian oil in an orderly fashion,” the EU chief told a session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

“This is why we will phase out Russian supply of crude oil within six months and refined products by the end of the year,” she added.